Nikola stockholders approve share increase

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O said on Tuesday it received investors' approval to increase the number of authorized shares of the electric vehicle maker to 800 million from 600 million.

More than 66% of votes were cast in favor of the proposal at the company's shareholder meeting on Tuesday, Nikola said.

The meeting, which was earlier adjured three times, follows disagreement between Chairman Stephen Girsky and founder and former Chief Executive and Chairman Trevor Milton, with Girsky in favor of issuing new shares.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

