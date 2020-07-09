Nikola Shares Spike 7%

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) shares are gaining on Thursday. The company announced the acceptance of pre-orders at 11 am ET for its Nikola Badger EV pickup.

The company plans to debut the pickup at Nikola World 2020 on December 3-5, 2020. Pre-orders will be available for battery electric vehicles or BEV with 300 miles of range and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle or FCEV with 600 miles of range.

The company has announced entry into the electric pickup market in February 2020. NKLA shares are currently at 57.99, up 7.46 percent from its previous close of $54.03.

