Nikola says continuing discussions with General Motors

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Nov 9 (Reuters) - Electric and hydrogen truck startup Nikola Corp NKLA.O said on Monday its deal with General Motors GM.N has not closed, and the startup is continuing discussions with the automaker.

The company, which also posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the third quarter, said it will provide further updates on the deal when appropriate or required. Shares of Nikola were up 1.5% in extended trading.

The alliance announced in September included plans for GM to receive an 11% stake in Nikola and payments up to $700 million for building the startup's Badger pickup.

General Motors said last week the automaker still remained in talks with Nikola, but a deal had not been finalized.

Days after the deal was announced, short-seller Hindenburg Research released a scathing report calling the company a "fraud" and claiming that former Chairman Trevor Milton, who has since resigned, had made false claims about the company's proprietary technology.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss of 16 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 20 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

