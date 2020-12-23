Nikola, Republic Services end tie-up to make electric garbage trucks

Adds shares, CEO comment

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O said on Wednesday it has ended its collaboration to develop electric garbage trucks with Republic Services Inc RSG.N, a recycling and waste disposal firm, on worries over development time and costs.

Shares of the electric-truck maker fell 5% in premarket trading.

"This was the right decision for both companies given the resources and investments required," Nikola Chief Executive Mark Russell said in a statement.

Nikola said a previously announced order for 2,500 trucks from Republic in August has been cancelled.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

