Nikola, Republic Services end tie-up to make electric garbage trucks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Nikola Corp said on Wednesday it has ended its collaboration to develop electric garbage trucks with Republic Services Inc, a recycling and waste disposal firm, on worries over development time and costs.

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O said on Wednesday it has ended its collaboration to develop electric garbage trucks with Republic Services Inc RSG.N, a recycling and waste disposal firm, on worries over development time and costs.

Shares of the electric-truck maker fell 5% in premarket trading.

"This was the right decision for both companies given the resources and investments required," Nikola Chief Executive Mark Russell said in a statement.

Nikola said a previously announced order for 2,500 trucks from Republic in August has been cancelled.

