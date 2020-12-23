Markets
Nikola, Republic Services End Collaboration On Refuse Truck Development - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) said the company and Republic Services (RSG) have discontinued their collaboration on refuse truck development. The companies determined that the combination of the various new technologies and design concepts would result in longer than expected development time, and unexpected costs.

Nikola CEO Mark Russell said: "We support and respect Republic Services' commitment to achieving environmentally responsible, sustainable solutions for their customers. Nikola remains laser-focused on delivering on our battery-electric and fuel-cell electric commercial truck programs, and the energy infrastructure to support them."

