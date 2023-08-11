News & Insights

Nikola recalls 209 Class 8 battery-electric trucks

August 11, 2023 — 07:56 pm EDT

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nikola on Friday said it is recalling about 209 of its Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) as a precautionary measure.

Nikola is currently in the process of filing this voluntary recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and is placing a temporary hold on new BEV sales until a resolution is in place, the company said.

The company said in a statement that a third-party investigator had found a coolant leak inside a single battery pack to be the probable cause of a truck fire at the company's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 23, 2023.

