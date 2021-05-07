Markets
Nikola Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) reported a first quarter non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.14 compared to a loss of $0.12, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. First quarter net loss widened to $120.2 million or $0.31 per share from a loss of $33.2 million or $0.12 per share, last year.

"During the first quarter Nikola continued to deliver on our previously communicated milestones and execute on our business plan," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer.

