Nikola (NKLA) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Nikola Corporation NKLA is slated to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 23, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 46 cents and $34.12 million, respectively.



For the fourth quarter, the consensus estimate for NKLA’s loss per share has been unchanged in the past 60 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply a decline of 100% from the year-ago reported number. Over the trailing four quarters, NKLA surpassed the consensus estimate on all occasions, the average surprise being 19.63%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Q3 Highlights

In third-quarter 2022, Nikola incurred an adjusted quarterly loss of 28 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 39 cents. This compares to an adjusted loss of 22 cents per share reported a year ago. Nikola posted revenues of $24 million in the quarter, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23 million.

Earnings Whispers

Earnings ESP: NKLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Things to Note

Nikola has failed to achieve economies of scale as the company has been in its early stage. Nikola produced 75 Tre battery electric vehicle truck in the third quarter. It has been suffering losses on Tre BEV truck due to absurdly high production costs.



The firm has been struggling to increase customer uptake rate, which requires it to expand its level charging station fleet, which necessitates cumbersome regulatory processes and assistance from local authorities.



While its fourth-quarter production target of 120-170 trucks implies an increase from the prior quarter, which is expected to have provided a boost to revenues, commodity cost inflation is anticipated to have dented the gross margin.

Moreover, the company stated at its last reported quarter'searnings callthat the acquisition of Romeo Power would tarnish its margin in the fourth quarter compared with the preceding quarter. It expected the gross margin to hit a negative 240%-280% mark in the to-be-reported quarter. Nikola’s fourth-quarter margins are also likely to have been dampened by soaring R&D expenses. The company expects R&D costs of $82.5-$87.5 million in the fourth quarter, higher than $66.6 million reported in third-quarter of 2022.

