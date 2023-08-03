Nikola (NKLA) to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Nikola Corporation NKLA is slated to release second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 4, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share and revenues is pegged at 24 cents and $14.68 million, respectively.



For the second quarter, the consensus estimate for NKLA’s loss per share has been unchanged in the past 60 days. Its bottom-line estimates imply growth of 4% from the year-ago reported number. Over the trailing four quarters, NKLA surpassed the consensus estimate on all occasions, the average surprise being 15.6%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Nikola Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Nikola Corporation price-eps-surprise | Nikola Corporation Quote

Q1 Highlights

In first-quarter 2023, Nikola incurred an adjusted quarterly loss of 26 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 28 cents. This compares to an adjusted loss of 21 cents per share reported a year ago. Nikola posted revenues of $11 million in the quarter, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13 million.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nikola for second-quarter 2023, as it does not have the right combination of the two key ingredients. A positive Earnings ESP combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: NKLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Things to Note

During the second quarter of 2023, Nikola delivered 45 battery-electric trucks (BEVs) via wholesale and 66 BEVs via retail, up from 31 BEVs via wholesale and 33 BEVs via retail delivered during the first quarter of 2023. Moreover, as of May 9, 2023, the company had received orders for 140 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks from 12 customers. Increased BEV deliveries and strong order inflow are likely to have aided its second-quarter results.



On the flip side, Nikola’s cost of sales rose to $44 million, up from $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The company incurred a gross loss of $32.9 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared with a gross profit of $431,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The company’s net loss widened to $169.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 from $152.9 million recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2022. The increasing cost of sales is likely to have hurt Nikola's yet-to-be-reported quarter results.

Earnings Whispers for Peers

Lucid Group LCID is scheduled to post second-quarter earnings on Aug 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at a loss of 35 cents per share. The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



LCID surpassed earnings estimates in one out of the trailing four quarters and missed thrice, the average negative surprise being 2.26%.



Rivian RIVN is scheduled to report second-quarter earnings on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at a loss of $1.41 per share. The company has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.



RIVN surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 6.08%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.