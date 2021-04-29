Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nikola (NKLA) closed at $11.88, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pioneer in zero-emission trucks had lost 12.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NKLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 7, 2021.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.10 per share and revenue of $24 million, which would represent changes of -77.42% and +25165.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NKLA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NKLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Nikola Corporation (NKLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.