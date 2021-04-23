Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nikola (NKLA) closed at $11.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.91% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pioneer in zero-emission trucks had lost 17.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

NKLA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.10 per share and revenue of $42.5 million, which would represent changes of -77.42% and +44641.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NKLA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NKLA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

