Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $10.08, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pioneer in zero-emission trucks had gained 9.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nikola as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, down 70.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nikola should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nikola is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.