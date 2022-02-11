Nikola (NKLA) Stock Moves -1.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nikola (NKLA) closed at $7.79, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.9%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the pioneer in zero-emission trucks had lost 22.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 11.89%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.39%.

Nikola will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, down 70.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nikola. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nikola is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

