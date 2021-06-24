Nikola (NKLA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nikola Corp (Symbol: NKLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.88, changing hands as high as $18.93 per share. Nikola Corp shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NKLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NKLA's low point in its 52 week range is $9.37 per share, with $74.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.24.

