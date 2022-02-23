Nikola (NKLA) Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

Since briefly breaking above $15 following its November Q3 earnings report, shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NKLA) are down by more than 50%. Surprisingly, the shares have underperformed even as the company not only delivered its first vehicle, Nikola also settled its SEC investigation in December.

To be sure, the company still has a tough road ahead before it can effectively compete against Tesla (TSLA) in the clean energy auto industry. But with several headwinds now removed, the road is less treacherous. That’s the message the management will want to deliver when the company reports fourth quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results before the opening bell Thursday. While Nikola has suffered from some self-inflicted wounds, the company has begun to show it can execute under new CEO Mark Russell, who now has the company on a clearer growth path.

Since it delivered its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), Nikola has received orders totaling close to 600 BEVs and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Based on this estimate, the company is now projected for close to $3 billion in revenue by fiscal 2025. What’s more, in January, the company’s flagship vehicle, the Tre BEV, became eligible for a $120,000 incentive from California. And it’s also encouraging that the company is not suffering from supply chain challenges to the degree that it was reported, stating in response to a report, ”Nikola’s supply chain department is intact and Nikola continues to hire.”

The company added that its supply chain department “has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership. Nikola encourages you to listen to our earnings call on Feb. 24 to get an accurate overview of the company and its progress.” It’s notable that Nikola could have used the report as a way to downplay expectations, as most management teams would have done. But it did not do that. If the company on Thursday can instill optimism that growth and profitability can still be achieved in the quarters ahead, the stock may find some traction to climb higher.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the Phoenix, AZ.-based company to lose 30 cents per share on revenue of $2.57 million. This compares to the previous quarter when the loss came to 38 cents per share on zero revenue. For the full year, the loss is projected to be 87 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to be $2.5 million.

The projected quarterly and full-year numbers, suggesting revenue and profitability are still years away, underscore the level the skepticism the market has had about Nikola’s ability to compete with established EV makers. However, truck production and deliveries are set to ramp up in 2022. The company in December signed a Letter of Intent with Heniff Transportation for the delivery of 100 trucks. Of that total, ten are expected to be delivered in the first half of 2022. From there, the remaining 90 will be delivered once Heniff assess the success rate of integrating them into their fleet.

Nikola’s success is highly dependent on the speed of production and delivery ramp. As with other EV companies, Nikola’s ability to grow its manufacturing capacity is also critical to its success. The company is not expected to be profitable until at least fiscal year 2025. As such, the quarterly numbers won’t matter as much to investors as what the company says about its production and delivery ramp. Nikola has enough time to turn doubters into believers. There is demand for its zero-emission heavy duty transport solutions. But it has to show it can execute.

