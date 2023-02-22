Nikola (NKLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

The main question heading into this quarter is whether Nikola (NKLA) has enough lasting power, particularly with its cash burn, to sustain the high capital costs of running an electric vehicle company?

Nikola stock has been under heavy pressure for much of the past year, plunging some 705, compared to the 7% decline in the S&P 500 index. As with other EV companies, Nikola’s ability to grow its manufacturing capacity is also critical to its success. The company is not expected to be profitable until at least fiscal year 2025. But ahead of the company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings results Thursday, Nikola’s operating prospects are now heading the right direction.

The company not only has met its delivery targets, but Nikola also appears on track to boost production in 2023. And with several operating headwinds now removed, the road is less treacherous. The company has also made significant progress in its effort to build-out its fueling network for hydrogen-fueled heavy trucks. Aiming to be a leading producer of electric trucks powered by hydrogen, Nikola plans to operate that segment under the HYLA brand and will supply for not only its own big rigs, but also those of its competitors.

“The strategic mission of HYLA at Nikola is to secure supplies of clean hydrogen and then to distribute it to our customers at very competitive prices,” said Carey Mendes, president of the company’s energy unit. “It will, of course, support not only our vehicles, but it's also going to support every other manufacturer of hydrogen-powered vehicles who are going to need this in the future.” Having already received approval from the California Air Resources Board for eligibility of major incentives for potential hydrogen truck buyers, Nikola’s guidance on Thursday may get a boost.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the Phoenix, AZ-based company to lose 43 cents per share on revenue of $32.13 million. This compares to the previous quarter when the loss came to 54 cents per share on revenue of $24.24 million. For the full year, the loss is projected to be $1.15 per share, while full-year revenue is expected to be $79.92 million.

The projected quarterly and full-year numbers, suggesting revenue and profitability are still years away, underscore the level the skepticism the market has had about Nikola’s ability to compete with established EV makers such as Tesla (TSLA). But meaningful progress continues to be made. The company on Tuesday announced it had installed its fourth HYLA hydrogen refueling station in California. The company has targeted the city of West Sacramento for the location of its refueling station and logistics infrastructure.

The progress on the refueling stations are encouraging. But investors want to know how soon can these initiatives affect both the top and bottom lines? In the third quarter, announced in November, the company surpass Street estimates for revenue and profits. Q3 adjusted loss of 28 cents beat estimates by 10 cents, while revenue of the $24.2 million was $2 million higher than estimates. During the quarter the company produced 75 Nikola Tre BEVs, while delivering 63 of the vehicles to dealers.

The company also announced that it had completed six Tre FCEV beta trucks and expects to complete 17 more by the end of Q4. As such, the quarterly numbers on Thursday won’t matter as much to investors as what the company says about its production and delivery ramp. If the management can instill optimism that growth and profitability can still be achieved in the quarters ahead the stock may yet find some traction to climb higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.