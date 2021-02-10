Nikola (NKLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $22.97, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pioneer in zero-emission trucks had gained 37.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NKLA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 25, 2021.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NKLA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NKLA is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

