Nikola (NKLA) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) have been under heavy pressure over the past several weeks and months, plunging more than 40% over the past thirty days. And if you’ve bought and only held the stock since September you’ve experienced a decline of as much as 70%. Can Nikola re-energize its share price?

The electric truck maker, which aspires to compete with Tesla (TSLA) in the clean energy auto industry, will report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Nikola has suffered from a combination of factors, including some self-inflicted wounds. Aside from a scathing bearish report, alleging widespread deception, Nikola lost a lucrative partnership with General Motors (GM). Investors have now begun to question whether the company will have the necessary capital to start production on its flagship product, the Badger truck.

Nikola seemingly has a tough road ahead to overcome the many execution-related obstacles it must deal with. Not to mention, the level of competition it has to overcome, which, aside from Tesla, includes established automakers such as Toyota (TM) and Volkswagen (VWAGY), among others. And now Apple (AAPL) is rumored to be interested in the industry. But the road is not completely blocked for Nikola. New CEO Mark Russell has begun to scale back the company’s prior vision, which included several initiatives that seemed unattainable.

Russell has already done a solid job, downplaying the impact of the GM partnership, saying Nikola doesn’t need the deal to survive. “The revised GM deal makes much more sense for Nikola long term,” Russell recently said. That statement would seem to give Nikola some level of autonomy to stand on its own. If the company on Thursday can instill optimism that its Badger truck, which began taking preorders late last year, will be ready to be driven at any point in 2021, this would be a massive victory for the company and its efforts to revive the stock.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the Phoenix, AZ.-based company to lose 34 cents per share on revenue of $10 thousand. This compares to the previous quarter when the loss came to 31 cents per share on zero revenue. For the full year, the loss is projected to be 66 cents per share, while full-year revenue is expected to be $70 thousand. This quarter will be the first full year since Nikola emerged from a $3.3 billion SPAC IPO in early 2020.

The projected quarterly and full-year numbers, suggesting revenue and profitability are still years away, underscore the level the skepticism the market has had about Nikola’s ability to compete with established EV makers. Yet, the company still sport a $20 billion valuation which also suggests some investors are more optimistic about the company’s future. Though execution risk exists, a cohort of the market recognizes the company’s considerable market potential.

What’s more, there is also a growing social and corporate appetite to lower the country’s carbon footprint. And this is where Nikola has to sell its growth capabilities. In that vein, part of the company’s “strategic initiatives” included progress on the company’s battery electric vehicle, the Tre semi. The company also has two fuel cell electric vehicles. To date, news on both models have not come in sufficient quantities. But with a strong cash position of $908 million, Nikola has enough time to turn doubters into believers. But that time is running out.

