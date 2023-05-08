Nikola (NKLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

There continues to the a prevailing questions about Nikola’s (NKLA) lasting power, particularly whether the electric truck maker has enough capital to fund its growth. Nikola stock has been under heavy pressure for much of the past year. On a year to date basis, the stock is down more than 52%, while the S&P 500 index has risen 7.7%. Is now a good time to buy some cheap shares? The company is set to report first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings results before Tuesday’s opening bell.

Some investors would argue that Nikola’s operating prospects, which are now heading the right direction, are not reflective of the stock. In fact, the shares have trended lower even though the company has begun to expand its customer base. The company recently announced a new order from the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA) for with the sale of a Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and a Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The deal effectively expands the company’s business in Canada.

Elsewhere, Nikola has met its delivery targets and appears on track to boost production in 2023. Notably, with several operating headwinds now removed, the road is less treacherous for the company. What’s more, Nikola has made significant progress in its effort to build out its fueling network for hydrogen-fueled heavy trucks. Aiming to be a leading producer of electric trucks powered by hydrogen, the company plans to operate that segment under the HYLA brand and will supply for not only its own big rigs, but also those of its competitors.

What isn’t clear, however, is whether Nikola has a clear path towards sustained revenue and profitability. As with other EV companies, Nikola’s ability to grow its manufacturing capacity is also critical to its success. It is this aspect that continues to spark skepticism whether the company can survive, much less thrive. If the company on Tuesday can instill optimism that growth and profitability can still be achieved in the quarters ahead the stock may yet find some traction to climb higher.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the Phoenix, AZ.-based company to lose 26 cents per share on revenue of $12.51 million. This compares to the previous quarter when the loss came to 21 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 million. For the full year, which ends in December, the loss is projected to be 92 cents per share, narrowing from $1.11 year ago, while full-year revenue of $155.26 million will rise 205% year over year.

The projected quarterly and full-year losses, suggesting meaningful revenue and profitability are still years away, underscore the level the skepticism the market has had about Nikola’s ability to compete with established EV makers such as Tesla (TSLA). In fact, the company is not expected to be profitable until 2025. The progress on the refueling stations are encouraging. But investors want to know how soon can these initiatives affect both the top and bottom lines?

In Q4, the company reported an adjusted loss of 37 cents per share which was 5 cents better than estimates, while revenue of $6.6 million was about $27,000 shy of forecasts. During Q4, it produced 133 Nikola Tre BEVs delivering 20 to dealers, while announcing plans to deliver 250 to 350 Tre BEVs to dealers for FY 2023. All told, there are many reasons to be optimistic about what’s ahead in the long term. As such, on Tuesday If the management can instill optimism that growth and profitability can still be achieved in the quarters ahead the stock may yet find some traction to climb higher.

