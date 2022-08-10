US Markets
Nikola names Michael Lohscheller as next CEO

Akash Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O said on Wednesday that Michael Lohscheller will take over as the electric-truck maker's chief executive officer when Mark Russell retires on Jan. 1 next year.

Lohscheller, who joined the company in February, will take over as president from Russell and join Nikola's board effective immediately, the company said.

Lohscheller was the CEO of German automaker Opel before taking on the role Nikola Motor's president.

Mark Russell joined the company as president in 2019 and became the CEO in 2020.

