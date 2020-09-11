Nikola mulls legal action against short-seller Hindenburg

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O said on Friday it could take legal action against short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the electric truck maker of being a "fraud" in a scathing report on Thursday.

The company also said it intended to bring the actions of the activist short-seller, together with evidence and documentation, to the attention of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

