Nikola mulls legal action against short-seller Hindenburg
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O said on Friday it could take legal action against short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the electric truck maker of being a "fraud" in a scathing report on Thursday.
The company also said it intended to bring the actions of the activist short-seller, together with evidence and documentation, to the attention of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryNKLA
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- S.Korea's Celltrion to begin commercial production of COVID-19 antibody drug
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Luby's Inc, Vaxart Inc, Nikola Corporation, Qualcomm Inc
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-SelectQuote Inc, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Aaron's Inc
- EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC