Nikola mulls legal action against short-seller Hindenburg

Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

Nikola Corp said on Friday it could take legal action against short-seller Hindenburg Research, which accused the electric truck maker of being a "fraud" in a scathing report on Thursday.

The company also said it intended to bring the actions of the activist short-seller, together with evidence and documentation, to the attention of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

