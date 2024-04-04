Nikola Manufactures 43 Class 8 Hydrogen Fuel-cell Electric Trucks

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA), a maker of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric, fuel-cell electric vehicles, and energy solutions, announced on Thursday that it manufactured 43 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel-cell electric trucks and wholesaled 40 of them.

The three remaining hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks will be delivered in early April.

All trucks wholesaled to Nikola dealers are intended for end customers.

Steve Girsky, CEO of Nikola, said: "We anticipate further sales growth in future quarters as our HYLA hydrogen fueling solutions come online. This includes our recently celebrated first modular refueling station in Ontario, Calif., as well as our first Canadian refueling station in Edmonton, Alberta."

In addition, the Nikola has commenced the return process for the BEV 2.0 trucks to customers.

