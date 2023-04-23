Nikola (LON:0A3R) Price Target Increased by 26.82% to 26.90

The average one-year price target for Nikola (LON:0A3R) has been revised to 26.90 / share. This is an increase of 26.82% from the prior estimate of 21.22 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.05 to a high of 62.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 389.61% from the latest reported closing price of 5.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nikola. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3R is 0.17%, an increase of 120.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.77% to 149,962K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 33,581K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,514K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,655K shares, representing an increase of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3R by 22.17% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,637K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,604K shares, representing an increase of 23.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3R by 25.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,723K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,568K shares, representing an increase of 14.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3R by 34.65% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,474K shares, representing an increase of 12.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A3R by 35.05% over the last quarter.

