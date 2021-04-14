Markets
Nikola, IVECO, OGE Join To Advance Hydrogen Infrastructure For FCEVs

(RTTNews) - Nikola (NKLA), IVECO and OGE have entered into a letter of intent for a collaboration to establish a business structure for transporting hydrogen via pipeline network from production sources to hydrogen fueling stations in support of fuel-cell electric vehicles.

IVECO, a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI), is a pioneer in the commercialization and manufacture of vehicles powered by alternative fuels. OGE is an owner and operator of a 12,000 km natural gas pipeline infrastructure network in Germany.

The companies stated that the primary focus of the collaboration is to further develop hydrogen fueling solutions in Germany in support of the European commercial transportation system and to work with industry partners to install safe, reliable and cost-effective storage and fueling locations for fuel-cell electric vehicles.

