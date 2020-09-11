Markets
Nikola Issues Statement On Claims Made By Activist Short-seller - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Responding to claims made about the company by an activist short-seller, Nikola Corp. (NKLA) stated that it was a hit job for short sale profit driven by greed. Nikola plans to bring the actions of the activist short-seller, together with evidence and documentation, to the attention of the SEC.

"Yesterday, an activist short-seller whose motivation is to manipulate the market and profit from a manufactured decline in our stock price published a so-called "report" replete with misleading information and salacious accusations directed at our founder and executive chairman. To be clear, this was not a research report and it is not accurate," Nikola stated.

