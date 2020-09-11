Nikola Issues Statement On Claims Made By Activist Short-seller - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Responding to claims made about the company by an activist short-seller, Nikola Corp. (NKLA) stated that it was a hit job for short sale profit driven by greed. Nikola plans to bring the actions of the activist short-seller, together with evidence and documentation, to the attention of the SEC.

"Yesterday, an activist short-seller whose motivation is to manipulate the market and profit from a manufactured decline in our stock price published a so-called "report" replete with misleading information and salacious accusations directed at our founder and executive chairman. To be clear, this was not a research report and it is not accurate," Nikola stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.