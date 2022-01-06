Nikola Inks LOI With Saia To Sell Or Lease 100 Zero-emission Trucks

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA), a maker of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles, fuel-cell electric vehicles, and energy solutions, on Thursday announced a Letter of Intent or LOI with Saia LTL Freight, a less than truckload trucking company, to sell or lease 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty battery electric vehicles or BEVs.

The move serves as part of Nikola's new collaboration with Saia, and will come into reality only after the satisfactory completion of a demonstration program.

The demonstration drive will include three BEV trucks to be operated in separate sites across the Saia network and is expected to begin in the first half of 2022.

Deliveries of 100 production vehicles will occur between 2022 and 2024 with the initial 25 vehicles targeted for 2022.

