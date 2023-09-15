News & Insights

US Markets
NKLA

Nikola expands dealer network into Canada for its electric trucks

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

September 15, 2023 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Nikola NKLA.O said on Friday it would expand its dealer network into Canada for heavy-duty truck sales in a partnership with trailer manufacturer ITD Industries, sending the electric-truck maker's shares up 5% in morning trading.

Nikola, which makes battery electric and fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks, has been facing issues, including two fires within a week in September involving its vehicles.

Earlier in August, the company said it was recalling all the battery-powered electric trucks that it had delivered till date after an investigation revealed coolant leaks inside a battery pack.

Nikola's CEO Steve Girsky, however, told investors on Wednesday that the battery electric truck recall would not affect the production or deliveries of its fuel cell electric vehicles since they use a different battery pack from a different supplier.

The company plans to begin deliveries of the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle in late September and early October, he added.

(Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Zaheer.Kachwala@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NKLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.