Nikola ends partnership to make electric garbage trucks with Republic Services

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp NKLA.O said on Wednesday it has discontinued its collaboration with Republic Services Inc RSG.N to develop electric waste and recycling collection trucks on worries of longer development time and unexpected costs.

Nikola in August received an order from Republic, a recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal firm, to develop 2,500 electric waste and recycling collection trucks.

