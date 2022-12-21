Markets

Nikola, E.ON To Offer Integrated Mobility Solution

(RTTNews) - Nikola Energy, a subsidiary of Nikola Corp. (NKLA) and E.ON Hydrogen, a subsidiary of E.ON SE, said they will partner to combine sales of Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks with services and hydrogen fueling infrastructure solutions. The companies will offer customers an integrated mobility solution. By 2027, the partnership plans to supply green hydrogen to power up to 5,000 hydrogen-powered Nikola Tre FCEV cabovers with a range of up to 800 km.

Nikola Corporation and E.ON announced their partnership in September with the intent to combine Nikola´s technology solutions in the transportation industry with E.ON's expertise in energy networks and customer solutions.

