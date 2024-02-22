Nikola Corporation Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$153.60 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$222.07 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$113.94 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 111.2% to $11.53 million from $5.46 million last year.

Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

