Nikola Corporation Q4 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$222.07 million, or -$0.46 per share. This compares with -$159.42 million, or -$0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$180.61 million or -$0.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$222.07 Mln. vs. -$159.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.46 vs. -$0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.43

