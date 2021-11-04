Nikola Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Nikola Corporation (NKLA):

-Earnings: -$267.57 million in Q3 vs. -$79.70 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.68 in Q3 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$88.54 million or -$0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.27 per share

