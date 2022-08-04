Nikola Corporation Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$173.0 million, or -$0.41 per share. This compares with -$143.23 million, or -$0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$104.99 million or -$0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$173.0 Mln. vs. -$143.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.41 vs. -$0.36 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.28

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.