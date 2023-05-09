Nikola Corporation Q1 Loss Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA) revealed Loss for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$169.09 million, or -$0.31 per share. This compares with -$152.94 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Nikola Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$143.63 million or -$0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 488.4% to $11.12 million from $1.89 million last year.

Nikola Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

