Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Stock Moves -0.53%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) closed at $53.95, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.94% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 10.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NKLA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 566.67% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NKLA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. NKLA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

