Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) Analysts Just Trimmed Their Revenue Forecasts By 25%

Market forces rained on the parade of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the current consensus from Nikola's five analysts is for revenues of US$64m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 53% to US$1.22. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$85m and losses of US$1.21 per share in 2021. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

NasdaqGS:NKLA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 11th 2020

the analysts have cut their price target 15% to US$35.80 per share, signalling that the declining revenue and ongoing losses are contributing to the lower valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Nikola at US$79.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Nikola's growth to accelerate, with the forecast exponential growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 35% per annum over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Nikola to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Nikola's future valuation. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Nikola after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Nikola's financials, such as a short cash runway. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

