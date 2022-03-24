Nikola Corp. Gains 7% As The Company Starts Electric Truck Production

(RTTNews) - Shares of electric-vehicle startup Nikola Corporation (NKLA) are up more than 7% Thursday morning after the company announced commencement of its electric truck production.

On Wednesday, Nikola said it has started manufacturing of its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) on March 21, at its Coolidge, Arizona facility, as announced in the latest earnings report.

NKLA is at $9.86. It has traded in the range of $6.41-$19.52 in the past 52 weeks.

