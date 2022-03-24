Markets
NKLA

Nikola Corp. Gains 7% As The Company Starts Electric Truck Production

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of electric-vehicle startup Nikola Corporation (NKLA) are up more than 7% Thursday morning after the company announced commencement of its electric truck production.

On Wednesday, Nikola said it has started manufacturing of its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) on March 21, at its Coolidge, Arizona facility, as announced in the latest earnings report.

NKLA is at $9.86. It has traded in the range of $6.41-$19.52 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NKLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular