Nikola CEO confident of closing deal with energy partner, talks with GM continue

Ben Klayman Reuters
Nikola Corp Chief Executive Mark Russell said on Wednesday he remains confident the electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicle startup will close a deal with an energy partner, and talks to finalize an alliance with General Motors Co continue.

There had been reports Nikola's talks with energy firms including BP PLC BP.L had stalled but Russell told Reuters he is confident Nikola will still announce by year end a collaboration with an energy firm to build hydrogen-refueling stations.

Short-seller Hindenburg Research released a scathing report on Sept. 10 that called Nikola a "fraud" and on Wednesday the company released a statement defending its business model, technology and partnerships.

