Nikola appoints auto industry veteran Thomas Okray as CFO

March 4 (Reuters) - Nikola NKLA.O named former General Motors GM.Nand Amazon AMZN.O executive Thomas Okray as its chief financial officer, the electric-truck maker said on Monday.

The appointment comes months after former finance chief Anastasiya Pasterick said she would resign to pursue other opportunities.

