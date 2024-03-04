News & Insights

Nikola appoints auto industry veteran Thomas Okray as CFO

March 04, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

March 4 (Reuters) - Nikola NKLA.O named former General Motors GM.Nand Amazon AMZN.O executive Thomas Okray as its chief financial officer, the electric-truck maker said on Monday.

The appointment comes months after former finance chief Anastasiya Pasterick said she would resign to pursue other opportunities.

