Nikola Announces Retirement Of Three Board Members

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corporation (NKLA), Thursday announced that Gerrit Marx, Lynn Forester de Rothschild and Mark Russell are retiring from its Board of Directors at this year's annual meeting to be held on June 7, 2023.

"Nikola is focused on delivering results in our core business units of zero-emission trucking and energy infrastructure solutions," said Steve Girsky, chairman, Nikola Board of Directors. "As the Company evolves, the size and composition of the Board will as well. We are grateful for the many contributions that Gerrit, Lynn and Mark have made to Nikola over the years and wish them well."

Marx, CEO of Iveco Group, has been a member of Nikola's Board of Directors since September 2019. Forester de Rothschild, a co-founder of Inclusive Capital Partners, joined the Board in February 2022. Russell joined Nikola in 2019 as President and most recently served as CEO before retiring in 2022.

