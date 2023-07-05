News & Insights

Nikola Announces Q2 Battery-electric Truck Deliveries

July 05, 2023 — 08:06 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, via the HYLA brand, announced Wednesday its quarterly deliveries for its battery-electric truck, with wholesale of 45 trucks and retail of 66 trucks in the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Nikola continues its refocused plan of concentration on the North American market, reducing costs and producing the highest-quality Class 8 zero-emission trucks available today.

