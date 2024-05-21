News & Insights

Nikola Announces Order For 100 Hydrogen FCEVs From AiLo

May 21, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) announced on Tuesday that AiLO has ordered 100 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles or FCEVs from Tom's Truck Centers, a Nikola sales and service dealer network member, with deliveries set for 2025.

AiLO or Ai Logistics, is a top provider of port drayage services in the Ports of Los Angeles formed by the merger of various companies, including MDB Transportation.

MDB Transportation had previously ordered 50 Nikola FCEVs from Tom's Truck Centers, and deliveries from this initial order have already begun and will continue throughout 2024.

Ryan Clayton, global head of sales at Nikola Corp., expressed gratitude for AiLO's increased order for 2025 and highlighted the company's support in providing Class 8 vehicles and HYLA energy infrastructure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

