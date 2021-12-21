Nikola Agrees To Pay SEC $125 Mln To Settle Fraud Charges

(RTTNews) - Electric-truck startup Nikola Corp. (NKLA) has agreed to pay the U.S. SEC $125 million to settle charges that it defrauded investors by misleading them about its business prospects.

As part of the settlement, Nikola has agreed to pay the settlement amount to the SEC in five installments over two years. The first installment will be paid by the end of 2021, and the remaining installments will be paid semiannually through 2023.

Under the terms of the settlement, Nikola neither admits nor denies the SEC's findings in this matter.

Nikola noted that it has taken action to seek reimbursement from its founder, Trevor Milton, for costs and damages in connection with the government and regulatory investigations.

Nikola previously disclosed on November 4, 2021 that it had taken a $125 million reserve in its third quarter earnings to account for the expected settlement.

In September 2020, Electric-truck startup Nikola Corp. was being inquired by the U.S. Justice Department, along with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, over fraud allegations.

Nikola was accused of misleading investors by making exaggerated claims about the progress it made in developing key technology needed for new models. The federal prosecutors were conducting the inquiries following a report by short seller Hindenburg Research alleging Nikola deceived investors about its business prospects.

