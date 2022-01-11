Markets
Nikola : Covenant Logistics Signs LoI For 50 Zero-emission Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Covenant Logistics Group Inc. (CVLG) has signed letter of intent to add 50 zero-emission vehicles to its fleet, Nikola Corp. (NKLA) said in a statement.

Covenant Logistics will buy 10 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and 40 Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), following the satisfactory completion of a Nikola Tre BEV and Nikola Tre FCEV demonstration program.

Delivery to Covenant of the first Tre BEV truck and mobile charging trailer for testing is anticipated to occur in the second-quarter of 2022, with the Tre FCEV testing expected to follow in 2023.

