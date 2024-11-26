NIKKON Holdings Announces Share Buyback Plan

NIKKON Holdings Co (JP:9072) has released an update.

NIKKON Holdings Co. has announced a plan to repurchase up to 5 million shares, worth up to ¥7 billion, to enhance shareholder returns and stabilize its stock price following the issuance of Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds. The buyback will take place on the Tokyo Stock Exchange from November 27, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

