Nikki Haley to launch "seven-figure" ad buy in Super Tuesday states

COLUMBIA, South Carolina, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Nikki Haley's campaign will launch a "seven-figure" ad buy aimed at Super Tuesday states, campaign manager Betsy Ankney told reporters on Friday, a strong signal that Haley plans to continue campaigning for the Republican nomination even if she loses by a large margin in South Carolina.

Ankney did not disclose any details of the ad buy, including which markets will be targeted. Fifteen states and one U.S. territory will hold Republican nominating contests on Super Tuesday, which falls on March 5 this year.

Haley has already pledged to fight on no matter the result of the South Carolina primary on Saturday. Former President Donald Trump is leading in the state by over 30 percentage points, according to most surveys.

In the call with reporters on Friday, Ankney acknowledged that Haley that faces a daunting path ahead if she is to overtake Trump, who holds a 60-point lead in most national polls.

Ankney also slammed Trump, saying he cannot win in the November general election and that he would be a drag on Republican election prospects in congressional races.

"We know that the math is challenging, but this has never just been about who can win a Republican primary," Ankney said. "This battle is about who can win in November, defeat the Democrats and finally get our country back on track."

Haley and Trump are both hitting the trail in South Carolina on the eve of Saturday's primary. Haley will travel on her blue Haley-themed bus to two events on Friday, while Trump will hold a "Get Out The Vote" rally and deliver the keynote speech at the Black Conservative Federation's annual gala in Columbia.

