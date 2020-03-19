Nikki Haley Resigns From Boeing Board

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) said on Thursday said that Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has resigned from the board due to her disagreement with the company's request for a government bailout.

Early this week, the aerospace company asked the federal government's support of "a minimum of $60 billion" in government aid to help the industry weather the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Boeing said it was seeking access to public and private liquidity as well as loan guarantees for the aerospace manufacturing industry.

Without providing details of a bailout package, President Donald Trump said, "Boeing got hit hard in many different ways......we'll be helping Boeing."

Boeing welcomed the support of the President and the Administration for the 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers.

Funds would support the health of the broader aviation industry, because much of any liquidity support to the company will be used for payments to suppliers to maintain the health of the supply chain, Boeing said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.