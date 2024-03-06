News & Insights

Nikki Haley ends White House bid, WSJ reports

March 06, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

March 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley plans to end her presidential campaign on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, a decision that will ensure that Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination and once again face Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election.

Haley is expected to make an appearance to deliver brief remarks around 10 am ET and made her decision after Super Tuesday, the report said, citing people familiar with her plans.

She will not announce an endorsement Wednesday, the Journal added, but will encourage Donald Trump to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her.

