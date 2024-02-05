Nikki Haley Crashes 'Saturday Night Live' With Surprise Cameo, Takes On Trump In Humorous Skit

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and a potential 2024 Republican presidential nominee unexpectedly appeared unexpectedly on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) this weekend. Haley’s cameo involved a humorous exchange with a cast member portraying her primary opponent, Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Saturday, Haley’s cameo took place during the opening skit of the show, where a mock CNN town hall was being held, reported CNBC. The cast member playing Trump, James Austin Johnson, was fielding questions from the audience when Haley, played by herself, rose to ask why he wouldn’t debate her. The audience cheered as she spoke.

Trump, mistaking her for Nancy Pelosi, was quickly corrected by the host, Charles Barkley (played by Kenan Thompson). The skit then saw Trump making sexist remarks about women’s financial management, to which Haley retorted with a jab about his legal fees.

Trump then attempted to coin a nickname for Haley, eventually settling on “Nikki Haley Joel Osman.” Haley responded with a quip about voters’ reactions to Trump and Joe Biden being on the ballot. The skit concluded with a pointed reference to Haley’s recent controversial answer about the cause of the Civil War.

After the show, Haley posted about her experience on X (formerly Twitter).

Why It Matters: Haley’s SNL appearance comes amid her ongoing campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Despite initial losses, Haley remains undeterred, arguing that a win in her home state of South Carolina is not essential for her overall victory.

However, a recent poll by Monmouth University-Washington Post indicates that Haley might have an uphill battle. The poll, which gathered responses from 815 potential Republican presidential primary voters in South Carolina, found that 58% support Trump, while Haley trails with 32%.

