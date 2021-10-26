Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher amid earnings optimism

SPX

Japan's Nikkei share average rallied strongly on Tuesday amid earnings optimism, and following gains on Wall Street overnight that took the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs.

The Nikkei .N225 added 1.8% to 29,100.57 as of the midday break, with heavily weighted names like Uniqlo-owner Fast Retailing 9983.T jumping 4.2% and SoftBank Group 9984.T rising 2.2%.

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.2% to 2,019.30, with all 33 sectors posting gains, led by a 2.6% rally in iron and steel companies .ISTEL.T.

U.S. e-mini futures EScv1 pointed to a 0.3% rise at the re-open for the S&P 500, and an index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS also edged higher, further supporting investor sentiment.

A large proportion of S&P 500 companies are due to report results this week, including technology heavyweights Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google-operator Alphabet, which have been the drivers of the Wall Street rally this year.

Sony Group 6758.T rose 2.4% to the highest since 2000 ahead of earnings results on Thursday. Motor-maker Nidec 6594.T added 0.4% before reporting financial results later Tuesday.

"Before earnings season gets into full swing, the market is focused the psychologically important 29,000 level, and investors may want to take a wait-and-see attitude there," said a market participant at a domestic securities firm.

